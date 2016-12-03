These Lipstick Transformers Let You Customize All The Shades In Your Collection

Finding the perfect lipstick is a challenge, so we often settle for the next best thing. A great red that could be just a tiny bit sheerer. A peach that would be more flattering in the winter if it was a hint darker. A pink gloss that would look even cooler with the shine dialed up. (Real #firstworldproblems, but you feel us, right?)
So when the concept of lipstick transformers hit the market a few months back, we were intrigued— but, admittedly, a bit skeptical. Toppers that can change the depth and finish of any shade? Too good to be true. Naturally, we had to put them to the test and share our unfiltered opinions, ahead.
