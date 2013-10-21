Despite our best efforts to wake up just five minutes earlier every morning, we always end up rushing out the door with our hair still in a bedtime knot, our belt missing one of the loops, and our shirt half-buttoned. The worst is when we can't find a bag big enough to fit our laptop, commuter flats, and lunch, forcing us to stuff everything into the first purse we find — usually a mini messenger bag from the weekend.
Thankfully, we've found eight Cole Haan picks that might just make the routine a bit more streamlined. From a hoarder-friendly, leopard-print shopper that holds all that and a sack of chips to a fold-over crossbody that's perfectly sized for just the essentials, these bags have every type of personality covered. Now, about that snooze button...