The Coolest Coffin Nails To Try This Weekend

Erika Stalder
Photo: Katie Stratton/Getty Images.
It's no wonder young moms and cool girls, from Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, opt for coffin nails — they're the workhorse of the trendy manicure world. The nail shape (also called ballerina, for its resemblance to a point toe slipper) typically boasts major length that extends to a tapered, blunt tip. Unlike its talon-like sis, the pointy stiletto shape, coffin nails can take a beating while still being fit for delicate jobs, like touching a baby or putting in contact lenses.
"A coffin shape allows you a level of sexy without compromising function," says Kristin Gyimah, a nail artist and the founder of Dime Nails in LA. "They have a thicker base coming off the nail so they're less likely to break as easily and they're squared off at the top, allowing for more function."
Though coffin nails can be carved from shorter to nearly inch-long lengths, Gyimah says there's a reason we often see the shape rendered in ultra-long styles. "An almond or stiletto shape will elongate the look of the fingers, but the coffin shape makes fingers look quite a bit longer," she notes.
With all that real estate comes some pretty fresh takes on the latest manicure trends — including boomer, jelly, orbit nails, and more. See how it's all done, ahead, and get ready to level up on the nail shape seen on the busiest fingers around.
1 of 9
Many jelly manicures are rendered in bright, gumdrop shades, but manicurist Sarah Nguyen flips the trend on its head by creating a multi-colored look in warmer, fall-ready hues.
2 of 9
The vibe of a coffin mani alone already brings a certain badassery to the table. Dress the unexpected shape in a simple neutral polish that can go from your morning meeting to last call at the club.
3 of 9
Classic candy-apple red somehow looks exceptionally more fierce when painted on mid-length, coffin-shaped nails.
4 of 9
Looking to add even more edge to the ballerina shape? Work in a strong taper and an illusionary accent nail.
5 of 9
Kylie Jenner has long been a fan of coffin-shaped nails. Here, she and two friends flex the surprisingly functional shape with pink jelly and purple takes on the look.
6 of 9
Not sure how long to stretch coffin nails? "With longer nails, you can taper in like nobody’s business and see a thinning effect," Gyimah notes. "For a wider finger, a more nuanced taper that starts farther up on the nail looks best, since the lower you start the tapering, the wider the finger will look."
7 of 9
Orbit nails give lengthy coffins the illusion of brevity thanks to a reverse engineered dark perimeter.
8 of 9
To keep boomer nails from looking too '80s, paint the French mani-inspired fade on sharp coffin nails.
9 of 9
Gold foil accents on holiday-red nails? We can't think of a cooler accessory with which to swipe our credit cards this weekend.
