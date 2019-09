It's no wonder young moms and cool girls, from Kylie Jenner to Rihanna , opt for coffin nails — they're the workhorse of the trendy manicure world. The nail shape (also called ballerina, for its resemblance to a point toe slipper) typically boasts major length that extends to a tapered, blunt tip. Unlike its talon-like sis, the pointy stiletto shape, coffin nails can take a beating while still being fit for delicate jobs, like touching a baby or putting in contact lenses.