Cocoa Butter Is The Powerful Skin-Care Ingredient You’ve Been Underestimating

Fairytales got one thing right: Magical beans do exist. Just ask the academics who recognized the chocolate-producing potential of cocoa beans and gave the cacao tree a scientific name that means “ food of the gods ” in Greek. Or talk to dermatologists, who give the same divine bean props for its extractable cocoa butter, a naturally-stabilized fat that has long been used as a moisturizer for skin. But in an age wherein exotic plant-derived butters ( moringa , marula, and murumuru, to name a few) are added to everything from lotions to bronzer, does good old-fashioned cocoa butter still make the grade?