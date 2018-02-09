From kale and turmeric to green tea and goji berry, superfoods have already become stalwarts of our beauty routines. Now, we're adding one more to the list: moringa, sometimes referred to in traditional herbal medicine as the "miracle tree." The fast-growing, drought-resistant plant is historically native to the Himalayas of northern India, but it can now be found throughout the tropics and parts of Africa, too.
The seed's leaf, which tastes peppery (not unlike a forkful of arugula) and is often sold in powder form, sits in the same family as kale and broccoli. With anti-inflammatory and free radical-fighting properties part of its appeal, moringa has long been a staple of Ayurvedic medicine, and for good reason: As Imane Laasri, The Body Shop's global marketing director for bath & body, moringa is one of the most nutrient-rich plants in the world. Its leaves alone contain more protein than soy, more vitamin C than oranges, and more potassium than bananas.
And beyond the dietary benefits of the tree, there are also the antioxidants and youth-boosting benefits. Rich in vitamins A, B, and C, moringa is a fantastic ingredient to look for if you're after a glowing complexion — and thanks to its omegas 3 and 6, it's full of fatty acids to retain skin's moisture, perfect for the dehydrated among us. It's also a natural anti-pollutant that fights skin aging, which is all the explanation you need for its "miraculous" reputation.
People have been reaping the skin-care benefits of moringa for hundreds of years, so it's far from a "new" beauty ingredient — but ingredients sourced from the legendary tree are appearing in more and more beauty products hitting the market right now. Ahead, the best products we've found that incorporate every aspect of the so-called miracle tree, from plant to pod to seed...