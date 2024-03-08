Patchwork Denim Is Trending — & So Is Coach’s New Bag Collection

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Gone are the days when denim was restricted to your favorite blue jeans, overalls, or jackets. Denim accessories have become more and more popular — from kitten heels and dad hats to chokers and bags. That last one is, perhaps, the easiest way to add a unique twist to your wardrobe, as many high-end designers and classic American brands have introduced (or re-introduced) denim bags to their collections. A prime example is R29-reader-favorite brand Coach: It just dropped its Find Your Courage collection for spring — and you know pieces are selling out fast.
Coach's collection features denim clothing and shoes, but the real stars of the show are its denim bags and wallets. The brand released its iconic Tabby Bag in a quilted denim, which sold out but should be coming back soon. It also released other signature styles, such as the Rogue, Swinger, and Riya — all in trendy denim that's been repurposed. I, personally, got to test out the reimagined Soho Bag.
Read on to see how I styled Coach's denim Soho Bag.
Coach's collection features denim clothing and shoes, but the real stars of the show are its denim bags and wallets. The brand released its iconic Tabby Bag in a quilted denim, which sold out but should be coming back soon. It also released other signature styles, such as the Rogue, Swinger, and Riya — all in trendy denim that's been repurposed. I, personally, got to test out the reimagined Soho Bag.
Read on to see how I styled Coach's denim Soho Bag.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Coach first introduced the monogrammed Soho Bag in 2006, and it instantly became a classic. So it's nice to see it reimagined in a denim patchwork design, which is one of the biggest fashion trends of 2024.
Much like the other denim bags in the Find Your Courage collection, the new Soho Bag is crafted from recycled, repurposed fabric. The material is then distressed and stonewashed to up its lived-in, vintage vibe.
The Soho Bag's all-over denim has a soft — nearly fuzzy — brushed feel, nothing like the rigid vintage material I expected. I also really appreciate the small yet roomy shape of this bag, which comfortably fit my phone, wallet, keys, lip glosses, and more. The strap is also the perfect length for a shoulder bag, and it doesn't repeatedly fall down.
Much like the other denim bags in the Find Your Courage collection, the new Soho Bag is crafted from recycled, repurposed fabric. The material is then distressed and stonewashed to up its lived-in, vintage vibe.
The Soho Bag's all-over denim has a soft — nearly fuzzy — brushed feel, nothing like the rigid vintage material I expected. I also really appreciate the small yet roomy shape of this bag, which comfortably fit my phone, wallet, keys, lip glosses, and more. The strap is also the perfect length for a shoulder bag, and it doesn't repeatedly fall down.
Styling The Coach Soho Denim Bag
I'm all about a Canadian tuxedo moment, especially when it comes to mixing indigo washes. So this bag (and outfit) is really true to my style. I really love the three denim shades in the Soho bag, so I decided to play off them — styling the bag with my favorite dark-wash jacket and new light-wash jeans. I then accessorized with some chunky gold jewelry to complement the gold hardware of the purse.
I can see myself continuing to reach for this bag when I put together a denim-forward outfit or want to add a unique, modern twist to a street style look. For the spring, I can pair my Soho Bag with a denim mini skirt, and for winter, I can mix it up with a leather jacket.
Overall, the purse is versatile enough to play on several trends, seasons, and personal styles. So whether you're looking to channel Beyoncé's Western aesthetic or Ariana Grande's indie-boho Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind vibe, go on and cart up a Coach bag for your own trendy denim look.
I can see myself continuing to reach for this bag when I put together a denim-forward outfit or want to add a unique, modern twist to a street style look. For the spring, I can pair my Soho Bag with a denim mini skirt, and for winter, I can mix it up with a leather jacket.
Overall, the purse is versatile enough to play on several trends, seasons, and personal styles. So whether you're looking to channel Beyoncé's Western aesthetic or Ariana Grande's indie-boho Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind vibe, go on and cart up a Coach bag for your own trendy denim look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT