This Vitamin C Serum Is Expensive—But It Actually Works

So far, this product has a nearly perfect 5-star rating and 109 reviews. Those who have been using this product for some time now have some hyped things to say: "I started using it to fade my acne scars, and was completely naive about the effectiveness of vitamin C altogether. I’m seriously stunned as to how it improved my skin tone and texture along with the acne scars and pigmentation. Will buy this for my mum as well," wrote reviewer Kathleen. Even those who are older are finding that the benefits include a reverse-aging effect. "I'm a 50-year-old female and you won't believe but my skin feels baby soft and smooth despite being super sensitive and thick," wrote reviewer Brenda. "I can literally use this serum on my eyelids and under eyes without irritating them. Wonderful." As fall is beginning to ramp up and my summer tan is fading, I've also found this vitamin C serum came at a particularly good time — I can actually lessen some of the sun spots and damage that had been done to my face over the past few months.