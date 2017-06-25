15 Summer Sandals That'll Never Go Out Of Style

There's no time like the present to take inventory of your sandal stash. And chances are, you'll probably come across a pair or two you bought last year and think, "Why did I ever wear these?" That, or you'll realize some options are just so beat up that you'll be forced to retire and replace them, whether you want to or not. But in all honesty, this every summer situation can get old real quick. Wouldn't it be nice to find a few classic options you can wear year-after-year and not grow tire of?
Well, that's where these minimal, timeless styles come in. Sure, you may take pride in always being the first of your friends to jump on the furry pool-slide or platform lace-up bandwagon, but you also owe it to yourself to invest in a pair or two that won't feel passé come May 2018. To do so, look for silhouettes that are more subdued — think a simple criss-cross strap or clean flip-flop (yes, flip-flops can be chic!).
Click on for 15 of our ride-or-die picks. Sorry Goodwill, but we won't be tossing these from our closet any time soon.