15 Summer Sandals That'll Never Go Out Of Style

There's no time like the present to take inventory of your sandal stash. And chances are, you'll probably come across a pair or two you bought last year and think, "Why did I ever wear these?" That, or you'll realize some options are just so beat up that you'll be forced to retire and replace them, whether you want to or not. But in all honesty, this every summer situation can get old real quick. Wouldn't it be nice to find a few classic options you can wear year-after-year and not grow tire of?