30 Wardrobe Classics That Never Go Out Of Style

Many of us have two types of clothes in our closets: the of-the-moment, trendy pieces and the classics. They are equally important, but we tend to place greater value on the latter because, well, they'll never go out of style. While you probably have many of these in your arsenal already — the LBD, the pumps, and the white button-up, for example — there are undoubtedly a few missing. Alternatively, there may be pieces you've had for 10 years that could use an upgrade.
Fortunately, the New Year is fast approaching and there's no better excuse to freshen up your wardrobe than during this time for change. Kick off your search for the perfect foundation pieces with the 30 beautiful finds ahead. Go ahead, splurge a little now — but save a bit for when you finally decide which 2017 trends you're going to adopt for yourself.