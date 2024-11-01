With the style continuing to go viral on TikTok, the Lyst findings are probably just the beginning of Wallabee's upward swing. Nichol only has one pair of maple suedes, although she’s eager to share her extensive wish list. “I'm currently deciding between the Wallabee Gore-Tex in black, the Wallabee T Bar in maple suede, or the Wallabee in blush pink suede,” she says.