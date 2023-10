Is This $134 Iconic French Serum Worth It? Sources Say Oui

To my delight, the light version of Double Serum is more like its predecessor than not; that familiar scent is virtually identical, yet the oil-to-water ratio (aka that “double” factor) was ever so slightly altered to be less slick in texture. While it was still super hydrating, it definitely absorbed quicker into my skin and was perfect for layering under my day moisturizer and SPF. At $134 for the 1.6 fluid-ounce bottle (it's priced the same as the original Double Serum), it's definitely a luxurious product with a luxurious price tag to match. (My advice? Start dropping hints now so your loved ones know exactly what to gift for the upcoming holidays.) And while no magic product will dramatically transform your skin — or turn back the clock, for that matter — Clarins' Double Serum is a tried-and-true favorite of mine for keeping my complexion looking and feeling its best. The nostalgia factor? Simply a bonus.