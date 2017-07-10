Sephora Can't Keep This Highlighter In Stock

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Is it just me or is a new highlighter breaking the internet every damn day? From Becca Champagne Pop to Pat McGrath Skin Fetish and every Kardashian launch in between, people can't get enough of the radiance boosting powders and creams.
The latest product to fly off Sephora shelves is Ciaté's new Glow To Highlighter — a super-soft, metallic-finish powder that comes in two shades, both of which are reaching critical stock levels at the black-and-white beauty emporium. Starbust (a soft champagne) is completely sold out, while just a few pans of Moondust (a dusty pink) are still available for $32 each.
Thankfully, 2017 has not let us down where highlighter launches are concerned, which means there are plenty of other glow givers that'll fill the void if you missed grabbing the Ciaté version. Check out a few of our favorites ahead.