While temperatures perfectly suited for floor-grazing parkas, blanket scarves, and ski masks are fast approaching, we'd rather relish in this sweater weather sweet spot for as long as possible. But first, let’s nix the sartorial question threatening to cramp our style: Is it really possible to wear a chunky knit without looking like a lumpy mess? The answer: Yes.
And no, you definitely don't need model proportions to do it.
Our pullover of choice this season comes via Kit and Ace's Technical Luxury™ collection: a soft cashmere turtleneck. It's slightly oversized with a thick texture that promises to keep you warm until the first snowfall. (And after, too.) Most importantly, whether you favor an edgy grunge vibe or live in monochrome, this sweater can flatter anyone. Don't believe us? Jump ahead to see how we've broken down five different style POVs that will make the turtleneck the hero of your winter 2015 rotation.
