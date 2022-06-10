Although Yi has an upbeat personality that makes you feel like you’ve known her for years, that’s not the only reason for sunny outlook on life. In 2003, she was involved in a subway accident so traumatic that she can’t remember a moment of it. She lost her balance and fell into the tracks, and the subway ran her over. She had to have her right leg amputated and replaced with a prosthetic, and the only reason she lived was because someone pulled the emergency brake on the train. After the accident, she found her strength through the strong community surrounding her. “I had 200 people in the lobby coming to see me in the emergency room, and friends just came to make me laugh. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by so many good people in my life.”