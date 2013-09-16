Christian Louboutin is known for sexy, crazy, and over-the-top heels. We mean, the designer practically equates wearing them with having orgasms — seriously. But, blush-worthy note aside, Louboutin creates more than just vertiginous steppers — he also designs one heckuva flat. Well, more like 10.
From a pair of leopard smoking slippers to a pointy-toe flat with all-over spikes, these steppers are basically the heelless version of the designer's bread and butter. So, if you're ready for your whole shoe world to be flat, click right on ahead.