There are several things to love about lip balms: They’re generally pretty cheap. They often taste good. And they’re practical — great for reviving matte lips, adding softness, or as an overnight moisturizer. You probably wouldn’t use the word “sophisticated” to describe a lip balm — until now. Feast your eyes on these chic, Jell-O-like babies from Chosungah22, a new Korean beauty brand that recently hit Sephora stores.



Though the range is called Flavorful Lipstick, that’s a misnomer. The only thing these products share in common with lipstick is their shape. These three lippies are crystal-clear, and at first glance, their appearance may make you think the formula is glossy, not balmy. But that, too, is incorrect. These are hydrating products, through and through, made with emollients and oils. That they're as sheer as they are (in texture and payoff) also adds to their appeal, especially for those who find balms too greasy or waxy, or don't want to use anything truly tinted.

