While her quietly elegant aesthetic has to adapt to a variety of environments, both rugged and refined, Thomas' main objective when getting dressed — and the building blocks used to achieve it — remain consistent. "The key factors in chefs' clothing are comfort and protection of your body from any conditions in the kitchen," she says. At work, she relies on staples like painless shoes she can spend hours on her feet in (like the SOREL boots pictured here), wide-leg trousers, bodysuits, and other layerable pieces that let her easily move from the back to the front of the house at Che or from her desk to a vegetable patch — sometimes all in a matter of hours.