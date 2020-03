Zoom Meeting With The Boss? Upgrade Your Look For Under $30

Just because you're now working-from-couch doesn't mean all notions of professionalism are tossed out the window while transitioning from the physical office to the online world. So we suggest upgrading your work-from-home wardrobe , or at least the top half of it, when your agenda involves anything to do with a video conferencing app . We all know the nifty little tricks to enhance your cyber appearance , like the addition of a statement earring to feign maximum outfit effort or a sleek hair accessory to hide even the most serious case of bedhead. Your bottoms are usually out of view, so you can keep the pajama pants on if you're willing to take the risk, but as far as your torso situation — this is the core of your entire professional ensemble for the foreseeable future, so it'll require the most attention. Ahead, we've rounded up a range of shirts and button-downs that'll keep you looking sharp without costing you more than $30. So shake off those pre-meeting jitters in a stylish yet affordable new blouse, and don't be surprised if you're met with a compliment or two.