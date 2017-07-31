How To Make An Affordable Bathing Suit Look Like A Million Bucks

Can you believe summer is almost over? By now, your best bathing suits have probably gotten their moments in the spotlight: That one you splurged on at the beginning of the season has already made a few appearances on your 'gram. And if you hit up a few of those end-of-season sales, you likely scored a few bikinis and one-pieces for super-cheap. (Hey, we don't blame you for not wanting to spend a ton on a swimsuit when you could be getting a head start on your fall shopping). The only challenge now? Making them look like a million bucks for those end-of-summer happenings.