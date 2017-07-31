How To Make An Affordable Bathing Suit Look Like A Million Bucks

Can you believe summer is almost over? By now, your best bathing suits have probably gotten their moments in the spotlight: That one you splurged on at the beginning of the season has already made a few appearances on your 'gram. And if you hit up a few of those end-of-season sales, you likely scored a few bikinis and one-pieces for super-cheap. (Hey, we don't blame you for not wanting to spend a ton on a swimsuit when you could be getting a head start on your fall shopping). The only challenge now? Making them look like a million bucks for those end-of-summer happenings.
Really, it all comes down to the styling; a $20 bathing suit will look a lot more expensive with some hoop earrings and photo-worthy sandals than it will with a T-shirt and running shorts. For pairings that look so expensive, click on. And when the compliments start rolling in poolside, all that'll be left to say is, "Oh, this old thing?"