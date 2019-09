We know what you're thinking: Self-tanner is not as good as the real thing. But the category is on the come up. Unlike the formulas of the past, the latest innovations don't smell like toast (seriously, that "yeasty" smell is very real); they don't turn you orange; and they don't cost more than a bottle of Vanderpump Rules Pinot . And with DIY options under $15, you can stay within your budget and actually save for a vacation this year.