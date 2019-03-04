Maintaining a year-long tan gets expensive. For some, it entails booking a plane ticket to Florida every few months to clock some serious beach hours. For others, it means a standing appointment with a spray-tan artist who can coat your body in expensive, but temporary, bronzer. But what if we told you that you didn't have to spend a fortune to keep up your glow? These days, getting a flawless tan is as easy as running to your nearest drugstore.
We know what you're thinking: Self-tanner is not as good as the real thing. But the category is on the come up. Unlike the formulas of the past, the latest innovations don't smell like toast (seriously, that "yeasty" smell is very real); they don't turn you orange; and they don't cost more than a bottle of Vanderpump Rules Pinot. And with DIY options under $15, you can stay within your budget and actually save for a vacation this year.
Lucky for you, we did all the heavy lifting and found the best affordable self-tanners out there. Interested? Click ahead for the cheap formulas we love.