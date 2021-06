One small roadblock, though, is the matter of budgeting your expenditures . While most of us would like to have a sandal for every outfit, we can’t bankroll quite that many purchases, and spend a lot of time painstakingly analyzing a single pair of slides, flip flops, wedges or t-straps. So, in anticipation of the warm weather and the footwear restrictions it will bring, we’ve rounded up the best everyday sandals for under $50. (We included options for every style, whether your idea of a “basic shoe” is a sparkling jelly slide or a woven leather flat) So click through if you’re not prepared to commit to a single style this summer — at these prices, there may be room in your budget for more than one.