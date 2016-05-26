7 Great Laptops That Cost Less Than $500

The trusty old laptop you've had since college is finally on its last legs. It has trouble keeping up with the dozens of Chrome tabs you have open on a daily basis, and it looks like it's seen the front lines of a battle. But while you'd love to grab a slender rose gold MacBook, right now, that's just not in the budget.
Guess what? That's totally okay. You don't need to spend $1,000 or more to get a good quality notebook. Depending on your needs, you can definitely find a laptop in the sub-$500 range — and there are even solid options at the $300 price point, too.
We've gathered a handful of "cheap" notebooks that, while the price tag is low, don't skimp on quality. Read on for our picks.
