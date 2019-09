The Best Hair Products Of 2018 Are All Under $20

This year, the hair products that dropped at drugstores and other beauty retailers were equally effective and affordable — and we tried them all, so you have to do is sit back, save money, and let your hair thrive. Among the products our lengths and ends have fallen in love with are sweet-smelling conditioner charcoal-infused stylers, and treatments that make our hair look fresh out of a Pantene commercial. The best part? Our favorite Beauty Innovator Awards honorees are all under $20, and we're spilling all the details, ahead.