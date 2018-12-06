The Best Hair Products Of 2018 Are All Under $20

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
As much as we'd like to book weekly blowout appointments, root touch-ups every six weeks, and a scalp massage once a month, our wallets just aren't set up like that. Sure, healthy hair is an investment, but it doesn't always require you forking up hundreds in cash all the time (a girl's got rent to pay, after all).
This year, the hair products that dropped at drugstores and other beauty retailers were equally effective and affordable — and we tried them all, so you have to do is sit back, save money, and let your hair thrive. Among the products our lengths and ends have fallen in love with are sweet-smelling conditioner, charcoal-infused stylers, and treatments that make our hair look fresh out of a Pantene commercial. The best part? Our favorite Beauty Innovator Awards honorees are all under $20, and we're spilling all the details, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.