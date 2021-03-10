Although we’ve had a year to adjust to life during a pandemic — let that sink in for a sec — we still struggle to fill the physical void of our faraway friends and family. We’ve watched the shows, baked the bread, solved the puzzles, but there’s simply nothing as comforting as a real-life hug from a loved one. Until that day comes (and it is coming!), let's send someone a little something that screams "I'm thinking of you!" in the meantime.
From affordable care packages filled with snacks to itty-bitty beauty essentials, there are plenty of things you can have delivered straight to a friend or family member’s doorstep that’ll make their day. Maybe you've got a pal with a serious sweet-tooth for chocolate, a grandparent who could use a laugh, or a long-distance partner in need of a little extra attention. We could all use a pick-me-up right now, and the under-$25 gift ideas ahead are here to help.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.