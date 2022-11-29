Looking to stick to a budget this holiday season without compromising on style or quality? You might be doubtful, but don't worry: There are tons of flawless, cheap gift ideas right under your nose. One strategy: Go for useful, smaller-ticket items like stocking stuffers from your favorite brands instead of generic seasonal trinkets that will likely collect dust (or, worse yet, be regifted). Free People's gift shop has a collection of home decor items like candles and unique games as well as everyday staples like socks for under $50. Lululemon and Everlane have affordable options, too. All you need to do is shop with the recipients’ hobbies and preferences in mind, include a thoughtful note, and take the time to wrap each item beautifully.
To get you started, we've curated a long list of buzzy and affordable gifts for every recipient on your list — and nothing is over $50. These well-designed presents are sure to not only spark joy but also be used. The challenge might be not to order everything for yourself, too.
Ahead, browse our 16 best cheap gifts, starting from just $8. (Yes, $8.)
Gifts Under $10
The best presents at this price point tend to be practical — lotions, hair clips, food gifts, and small decor items — but also creatively packaged and made. You can gift each item individually, or, if your budget allows, put together small themed sets to suit the recipient.
The plant parents in your life can always use a stylish planter, and beauty-lovers will adore this Burt’s Bees moisturizing essentials set and these crease-free hair clips for when they’re getting ready. For your cousins who are always up for a good time and in the mood to celebrate, there’s a quirky cocktail kit with everything they’ll need.
Gifts Under $20
On a $20 budget, you can definitely begin to peruse the clothing sections, like for a pair of retro socks, a chic hat, or a fashionable workout tank.
Abercrombie & Fitch and Free People have all the affordable accessories to spruce a casual look into a fabulous one. Looking for a hat for your upcoming tropical vacay? A&F has got you covered. Searching for a pair of socks to pull over your joggers for that vintage aesthetic? Head straight to Free People.
Gifts Under $30
Most of our under-$30 picks are gender-neutral, revolve around home decor, and are great for a broad range of ages. Whether you’re looking for a new makeup pouch, revamping your parent’s bedroom with a set of ultra-soft bedsheets and a lamp, or gifting your grandma a new monogram coffee mug, you'll find it here.
Gifts Under $50
These under-$50 gift ideas are luxe yet affordable. We're talking about a miniature version of Diptyque's legendary Baies candles, a snuggly faux-fur throw, and a comfy robe to lounge about in. You might even want to order multiples for the favorite people on your list because these are top-quality crowd-pleasing gifts. Plus, these items work together for a stylish, cozy day in — if you want to treat yourself to some much-needed R&R.
