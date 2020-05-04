If you're not keen on dropping $750 on an under-desk treadmill (which is somehow...sold out on Amazon), you may be searching for affordable ways to, how do we put this, not feel like your body has become an amorphous extension of your couch. At least not for weeks on end. Although a sofa pillow person weekend doesn't sound too bad... anyway, we digress.
Thankfully, with the help of a couple key items, you can manage to get moving while actually getting work done at home. Think: Sitting on a balance ball to activate your core while on a Zoom call, or using ankle weights to pulse it out from under your desk. Additionally, all of the home workout gear here is perfect for building your custom circuit workouts, whether that's sets of squats, lunges, and kicks for leg day, or jackknives, scissor kicks, and flutters for when to put your abs on fire. Ahead, all the best under-$50 fitness gems to invest in.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.