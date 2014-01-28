We all have our own ways of celebrating the biggest football game of the year. Some of you might enter a box pool, others will paint your faces, and, for some, this Sunday is nothing more than an excuse to order wings. But, with its Super Bowl-ready designs, Charlotte Olympia has a much more creative way of helping you cheer on the tossing of the old pig skin.
The five-pieces featured in the resort line from the U.K. brand's famously sky-high soles. And, instead of picking sides, the letterman patches that decorate the wedge heels cheer for Charlotte Olympia — or, rather, CO. That's one way to avoid rifts between friends rooting for opposing teams.
Maybe die-hard Seahawks fans don't care if there's a football-shaped handbag available. And, perhaps the Denver Broncos' following isn't the kind to wear pom-pom, platform sandals to the game. (Well, at least not in February.) But, hey, who are we to say how to celebrate? Click ahead for the full (team-)spirited lineup, priced from $575 to $1,295 and available at Charlotte Olympia.