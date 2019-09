In Memory Of Champagne Joy

When Champagne Joy walked into a room, you knew it. She had a way of materializing like a force of nature — like a storm — rather than a regular human being. It wasn't just her badass personal style, complete with neon eyebrows and lipstick, skull motifs, and quirky Japanese designers: There was an inevitability about anything she said; you had no choice but to be swept away by her, to nod your head yes. She could have used this special gift of hers to accomplish pretty much anything, but she chose to devote it to tirelessly advocating for the more than 100 women and men who die every day of metastatic breast cancer — a disease that, she knew, she herself would die from.