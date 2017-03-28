In Memory Of Champagne Joy

Champagne never minced words. She never sugar-coated things — including and especially the fact that she wouldn't be around for much longer. But even still, her death yesterday came as a shock to so many because beyond her signature blue hair and mischievous smile was a woman who appeared unstoppable. Full of vitality. Alive. Just yesterday, before being rushed to the hospital, she was in the middle of filming yet another project in service of her cause.