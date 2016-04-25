This One Dress Style Is Cropping Up On Celebs Everywhere

Every season, there are a few key silhouettes that stand out among the new arrivals — not just because they're runway-referential, weather-appropriate, or really cool (or, likely, all of the above) — because it seems like everyone got the same style memo. Suddenly you'll see the same look on the street during your commute and on your favorite celebrity in paparazzi shots. We're barely into no-tights temperatures in most of the country, but this summer's must-have piece has already made itself known: the frayed-hem dress.



You may be acquainted with this particular style; it's already been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Whitney Port, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. (Yet those three styled the dress in completely different ways.) It's familiar without being tired and ubiquitous (quite yet). Ahead, let these three takes on the trend convince you of it staying power.