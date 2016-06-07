Spend enough time with one person, and you're bound to pick up a few familiar verbal tics and hand gestures. Spend a lot of time with someone, and it only makes sense that you start dressing alike, too.
Of course, for celebrities on the red carpet, twinning isn't a subconscious accident; it's usually a well thought-out power play involving a fleet of managers, makeup artists, hairdressers, and stylists (or, oftentimes, one very prolific stylist). Plus, matchy-matchy outfits are no longer a fashion faux pas. Stars have been rocking looks that complement each other as a way to designate their "squad," and show off their social clout. If you're going to be photographed together, you might as well look great together, too.
Whatever the case, it's satisfying to see how celeb besties start parroting each other's everyday outings and red carpet looks. We can only wonder how these similarities come up: Do trends slowly make their way around a social circle? Are group shopping sprees the secret to healthy friendships? Ahead, we rounded up six celebrity power-buddies, and examined their best #twinning moments.
