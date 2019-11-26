5 CBD Cookbooks To Add To Your Collection

From face masks and bath bombs to lattes and seltzers, CBD is everywhere. Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in marijuana and hemp (THC is the one that gets you high). As of now in the United States, the Food & Drug Administration has approved CBD for only one use — in a prescription drug used to treat rare forms of epilepsy. Yet although there isn’t sufficient research to back up its efficacy, many people use CBD to self-treat a bevy of ailments including anxiety, insomnia, migraines, and menstrual cramps.
If you want to consume CBD as part of a snack, you’ll have an easy time finding CBD gummies, chocolates, or other sweet treats. (Even though the FDA recently began warning some companies about the claims they were making about their CBD products.) But a new batch of CBD cookbooks gets more creative than that, showing ways to add the compound to savory meals such as avocado toast, coconut chicken curry, and even hot wings. Of course, sweets abound too, with CBD appearing in recipes for cheesecake, fudgesicles, and pumpkin pie.
For these cookbook authors, CBD is a source of culinary creativity. “I encourage you to play with your food and experiment, as the taste of CBD extracts can be challenging to get used to, and everyone’s taste buds have different preference,” writes Mary J. White in The CBD Cookbook for Beginners: 100 Simple and Delicious Recipes Using CBD, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt this past August.
If you’re interested in cooking with CBD, these books will teach you how.
