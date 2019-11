5 CBD Cookbooks To Add To Your Collection

From face masks and bath bombs to lattes and seltzers, CBD is everywhere. Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in marijuana and hemp (THC is the one that gets you high). As of now in the United States, the Food & Drug Administration has approved CBD for only one use — in a prescription drug used to treat rare forms of epilepsy. Yet although there isn’t sufficient research to back up its efficacy, many people use CBD to self-treat a bevy of ailments including anxiety, insomnia, migraines , and menstrual cramps