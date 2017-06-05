22 Bottles Of This Popular Face Mist Are Sold Every Hour

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Face mists have a reputation for being glorified water, but a good one can do a lot. It can tone the skin post-cleanse, refresh makeup mid-day, and erase the appearance of an over-powdered complexion.
They've become a key component in the beauty routines of skin-care savvy women, so it's not surprising that, according to French skin-care brand Caudalie, twenty-two bottles of the brand's Beauty Elixir are sold every hour in the United States. The brand's herbal-scented spray is loaded with soothing orange flower water along with grape, rose, and mint extracts and a spritz of it feels like pure Parisian luxury. It's a cult favorite we love, but if you're looking to try something new, check out four of our other top mists in the slides ahead.