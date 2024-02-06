At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Coming right off their three 2024 Grammy wins, indie-rock supergroup boygenius is celebrating their music... with a final restock of their Catbird collaboration! "The boys," consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, won for best alternative music album for their debut studio album The Record as well as best rock song and best rock performance for their hit single “Not Strong Enough" (which is referenced in their collab.)
Soon after Bridgers' created her own (nearly sold out) Catbird collab last year, Boygenius launched their shared Catbird collection in November. It sold out quickly and was restocked in December, but it is back for its final drop as of February 2. Inspired by the group's matching tooth tattoos, the limited-edition collection includes shiny teeth charms, earrings, and pins. The final drop includes three new charms that celebrate boygenius' Grammy nominations (pre-win).
Most of the jewelry pieces are available in both 14k recycled gold and recycled sterling silver made to order from Catbird's Brooklyn Studio. In honor of the collaboration, Catbird is also donating $20,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality, one of the jewelry brand's many charity partners.
Bite The Hand Charms
We're a little bit obsessed with boygenius' matching tooth tattoos, which they got in honor of the song "Bite The Hand" from their first EP. Now, we're swooning over their tooth charms. Wear them on your favorite bracelet, hoop earrings, or chain for a trendy charm necklace moment (the larger teeth can be purchased with various choker chains).
As part of the final drop, Catbird also released a petite version of the charm in 14k yellow gold that's the perfect combination of rebellious and adorable.
Angel / God Charms
The two other newest additions to this limited-edition jewelry collection are these cracked heart charms (that would honestly make for great V-Day heart-shaped jewelry gifts). Both the gold and silver charms include lyrics from boygenius' Grammy-winning song "Not Good Enough." One side of the charm reads "Always an angel" while the other reads "Never a god," all engraved in Dacus' handwriting.
Bite The Hand Studs
We clearly love a musical earring collab over here (see Reneé Rapp's Mejuri hoops collection), so we're thrilled by these unique tooth studs. In line with Catbird's large assortment of single earrings, these individual teeth can be mixed and matched with other studs for an elaborate "earscape."
Bite The Hand Pin
Finally, paralleling the tooth lapel pins that Catbird made for boygenus' 2023 Coachella debut, the band and brand collaborated on a tooth safety pin that their fans could also wear. The pin has officially sold out, but we think you can take inspo from it by purchasing one of the Bite The Hand charms and slipping it onto a safety pin (that you likely already have lying around your home). Affix it to your boygenius merch, winter coat lapel, or wear it as a badass earring.