With everything from unique, locally made engagement rings to swoon-worthy scented candles and home goodies, Brooklyn-based Catbird is the kind of treasure trove we find impossible not to browse on the regular...make that twice a day during the gifting season.
So, we partnered up with the neighborhood standby to create two awesome gift sets with some of our most loved Catbird offerings, complete with a sweet discount (holla!). The first is our Gypsy Set, Catbird's signature scented Tarot Deck candle and silver moon stud earrings, for $60 (perfect for that otherworldly friend) and the second is a Love Bird Set, with the best selling Fig Leaf candle and silver heart stud earrings, for $90 (your favorite hostess with the most would love this).
We don't know about you, but we'd be pumped to find one of these beauties under the tree, in our stocking, or just generally in our possession. Santa, can you hear us?
Catbird Gypsy Set, $60, available at Tinseltown. Catbird Love Bird Set, $90, available at Tinseltown.
