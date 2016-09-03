30 No-Brainer Weekend Outfits To Copy Now

Having to overthink getting dressed on the weekends just isn't on our to-do list (with brunch plans, adventures, and getaways, there truly isn't time). Fortunately, a lot of what's on-trend at the moment is exactly what we'd want to wear on a Saturday or Sunday: Fashion is all about the graphic tees, track pants, sneakers, and overall athleisure aesthetic, and frankly, so are we.



Since you put enough thought into your office outfits, you owe it to yourself to take it easy on the weekends — but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. That's why we've rounded up 30 throw-on-and-go looks that don't try too hard, and we're giving you full permission to copy them the next time you're not entirely sure what to wear.