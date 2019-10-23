It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday party outfits — the glitz and glamour of dressing up is half the fun! This is why we’re extra pumped that Cara Delevingne has partnered with Nasty Gal on a new collection featuring a whopping 40 pieces, just in time for party season. It’s just about the shimmeriest, sparkliest, and sexiest holiday launch we’ve seen in a long time. Delevingne’s natural cool-girl personal style is infused throughout this edgy line, with an eclectic mix of textures and silhouettes.
The collaboration includes a sequined dress, jeans, faux leather, cheeky crop tops, and much, much more. Best of all, the line is inclusive and accessible, with prices ranging from $30-$300 and sizes running from 0-20. No matter your style aesthetic or price point, there’s definitely something in here for everyone. We’ve rounded up our must-have party picks from the Nasty Gal ft. Cara Delevinge collection for you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.