It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday party outfits — the glitz and glamour of dressing up is half the fun! This is why we’re extra pumped that Cara Delevingne has partnered with Nasty Gal on a new collection featuring a whopping 40 pieces, just in time for party season. It’s just about the shimmeriest, sparkliest, and sexiest holiday launch we’ve seen in a long time. Delevingne’s natural cool-girl personal style is infused throughout this edgy line, with an eclectic mix of textures and silhouettes.