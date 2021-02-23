Cara Cara’s Colorful Indie Inventory Is Getting The Discount Treatment This Week

What’s the deal with Cara Cara? This off-price retailer is all about selling culty independent brands at steep discounts and, for this week only, those already-low costs are dropping even lower. From now through February 28th, the shop’s seemingly unlimited inventory of funky platform sandals, tortoiseshell puffers, and neon-hued home decor is up to 70% off. With brands like Charlotte Stone, Rachel Antonoff, House of Sunny, and Wray, all getting the markdown treatment, we’re readying our collective carts for a serious pre-spring haul.
Think of this eclectic merchant as an online marketplace glittering with indie brands and unique forever-finds; It’s perfect for dodging fast fashion while still reaping the benefits of easy-on-the-wallet-prices and speedy shipping. Take a look ahead and prepare yourself for a lineup of exuberant colors, fantastical prints, and quirky accessories that will add a statement to any outfit. If this joyous sale doesn't bring a smile to your face, then we don't know what will.
