Walking through Van Dusen’s home is like traipsing through a 3-D rendering of a children’s book. It’s a testament to the bliss that accompanies abandoning minimalism in favor of personality — from the custom kitchen cabinet detailing and the hand-carved eyeball doorknobs, to her living room shelf, Macgyvered by a friend to “suck” her TV out of sight when not in use. “It’s important to have stuff around that makes you happy, and for me that’s color and lots of it — but for someone else that might be a bunch of concrete slabs,” she explains. So, rather than chase some grand, glossy design magazine moment, she thinks our spaces should be dressed to mimic the interiors of our own brains. Each touch — be it a question of scented soap, or textured bath towels — should be personal.