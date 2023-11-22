Can A Vacation Cure Burnout? I Went To Bermuda To Find Out

“In the middle of the night, we went around the island and put up markers where enslaved people were harmed, tortured, or executed for fighting back against enslavement,” White said. She described how they used poems, passages from books, and lists of names of people to show the real history of certain monuments around St. George’s, complete with a QR code to indicate where the other markers were. On what used to be known as The Gallows Island, there are replicas of torture devices used on enslaved people — including a whipping post — that are now a tourist destination. Tourists literally stick their heads in the gallows to take photos. White has tried to get the site removed. During the guerilla project, they hung metal street signs with the names of enslaved people who were tortured there and their age, their crime, and their “punishment” (like trying to escape their enslavement). Most of the markers have since been taken down. “There was never meant to be a permanence to it because that’s the point, that we are choosing to not give permanence to these stories,” White said. “Even the places where the markers are still up have faded. This is exactly what happens when you don’t tell the story, if you only tell one story and the full truth is not in the fabric of our education system, it will fade from memory.”