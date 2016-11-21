As I sat down on the sofa, I looked around nervously, taking in the small sink in the corner of the room, the soft pastel walls and, finally, the patient smile of the woman I guess I could now call my therapist. "How can I help you?" she asked. I wasn’t sure where to start.



Let's skip back to the beginning of 2016, to when I was about to start what I thought was going to be my dream job, my big break, the beginning of my success story. I excitedly told my friends, boyfriend and family about my imminent rise and counted down the days until I started, like a child at Christmas. But from my very first day, I knew something wasn’t right. My built-in warning signal began to flash. On my way home I cried down the phone to my mum – and continued to do so for the next few weeks.



Although never diagnosed, in my late teens I had suffered bouts of anxiety, but they were nothing compared to what I felt in the months after starting my new job. It began with a funny feeling in my stomach, like you get on a rollercoaster, and then escalated over time into panic, insomnia and heart palpitations. I had come into the job with the understanding that it was one thing, only to find out that it had been (IMO) misrepresented, which was gutting enough without the daily criticism, difficult and egotistical managers, and contentious office politics that would often become personal. Feeling demotivated and undervalued quickly manifested as full-blown anxiety.



While I had always been super "on it" in my previous jobs, and was now tasked with work that wasn’t above my skill level, I started to feel useless, and this quickly turned into panic whenever I was given a new task. A panic that I knew meant I wasn’t working to my full potential or capacity; it became a dangerous cycle. The high turnover of staff around me eased my fears in some ways and raised them in others; at least it wasn’t just me, I reasoned – but then the devil on my shoulder would counter by telling me I was trapped unless I never wanted to work in this industry again.



On top of this, I started feeling that if I couldn’t handle this situation then maybe my chosen profession wasn’t for me, which kickstarted an existential crisis. It is no exaggeration to say that there was a lot going on in my mind and I found it physically and mentally exhausting trying to reason with myself and stay on a rational path.

