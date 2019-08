Camila Coelho's Secret To Melt-Proof Makeup Is So Crazy It Works

"For brands and partners that influencers work with, we will still be able to share the reach and the engagement [even if likes are removed]. So, to do partnerships, I don't think it will impact that. Hiding likes can be influential, because people are judging themselves so much on how many likes they get on a picture and comparing themselves. It's normal for everyone, including myself, to judge a picture by how many likes you have. Sometimes your content is just not seen by everyone that follows you, so you can get less likes, but I'll still judge the photo thinking, 'Maybe this wasn't a great picture?' I also think this will make Instagram a more organic platform. I think it will be good. Let's see!"