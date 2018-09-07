How Camila Coelho Used Her Brazilian Roots To Create A Badass Lipstick Collection

You have millions of followers on social media, do you ever feel like the responsibility or scrutiny becomes too much?

"It was hard when I started. I've cried before with certain comments that just made me upset, but thankfully, I got to a great stage of understanding that I'm a public figure and in posting my life I need to accept that I'm putting myself out there to receive feedback, whether it's good or bad. I feel responsibility every day. What we say, what we do, what we post — I think about it many times before posting a photo or writing a caption. It can really change a person's perception of something. The more followers I get, the more responsibility it is. I learn every day from my followers. I really don't like drama, so I do learn from the people who make drama, and I try to do it differently."