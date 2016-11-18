If there's one segment of clothing we're guilty of neglecting come wintertime, it's definitely our undergarments. During a season in which we're constantly loading up on layers, it's easy to overlook these essentials. But because delicates endure the most wear out of anything else in our closets, a general rule of thumb is to replace them every six months or so. And with plenty of holiday shopping on the horizon, now's the perfect opportunity to freshen up your options.
To get you up to speed on what's new in the bra space, we culled the best lingerie sets from Calvin Klein — because, yes, CK isn't only about the banded sports bra. With a new focus on larger sizes, which now run up to 40DDD in select styles, each set is supremely comfortable and surprisingly affordable. Whether you're in the market for a new bustier to style under a slinky party dress or a subtle push-up bra for daily wear, the options ahead provide endless variety. See our 10 favorites that'll bring a whole new attitude to your lingerie drawer.
