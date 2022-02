The Skin-Barrier-Protection Products That Revamped My Routine

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here Who said you needed to spend hundreds of dollars on skin-care products to get that baby-smooth skin you so yearn for? Let me introduce you to BYOMA , the answer to all your wallet's prayers and a skin-barrier -friendly line for under $20 at Target. It's all about boosting the skin's natural barrier — the one that's been over-exfoliated with the popularity of acids and chemical exfoliants — by repairing, restoring, and regenerating the skin's structure. I'm an avid exfoliation-lover, so when BYOMA sent me almost its entire line, I decided to make it my entire skin-care routine for three weeks, leaving behind my chemical exfoliant/toner step. The result? The best — aka clearest and smoothest skin — my skin has ever looked. No breakouts from changing routines in sight!If that sparked your interest, keep on scrolling to read my full review on this new Target and Cultbeauty -exclusive brand.