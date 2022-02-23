The Skin-Barrier-Protection Products That Revamped My Routine

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Who said you needed to spend hundreds of dollars on skin-care products to get that baby-smooth skin you so yearn for? Let me introduce you to BYOMA, the answer to all your wallet's prayers and a skin-barrier-friendly line for under $20 at Target. It's all about boosting the skin's natural barrier — the one that's been over-exfoliated with the popularity of acids and chemical exfoliants — by repairing, restoring, and regenerating the skin's structure. I'm an avid exfoliation-lover, so when BYOMA sent me almost its entire line, I decided to make it my entire skin-care routine for three weeks, leaving behind my chemical exfoliant/toner step. The result? The best — aka clearest and smoothest skin — my skin has ever looked. No breakouts from changing routines in sight!
If that sparked your interest, keep on scrolling to read my full review on this new Target and Cultbeauty-exclusive brand.
Who said you needed to spend hundreds of dollars on skin-care products to get that baby-smooth skin you so yearn for? Let me introduce you to BYOMA, the answer to all your wallet's prayers and a skin-barrier-friendly line for under $20 at Target. It's all about boosting the skin's natural barrier — the one that's been over-exfoliated with the popularity of acids and chemical exfoliants — by repairing, restoring, and regenerating the skin's structure. I'm an avid exfoliation-lover, so when BYOMA sent me almost its entire line, I decided to make it my entire skin-care routine for three weeks, leaving behind my chemical exfoliant/toner step. The result? The best — aka clearest and smoothest skin — my skin has ever looked. No breakouts from changing routines in sight!
If that sparked your interest, keep on scrolling to read my full review on this new Target and Cultbeauty-exclusive brand.
Advertisement
What is BYOMA?
BYOMA is a dermatologist-loved, clinically-proven skin-care brand that combines powerful ingredients — like its proprietary Tri-Ceramide Complex, which consists of three elements that mimic the skin’s natural lipids to RRR (repair, restore and regenerate) — while also being vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free. Easy to mix and match to create the perfect just-for-you routine, the packaging is recyclable and contains an extremely easy-to-understand breakdown of each ingredient. This brand's entire thing is to protect and re-strengthen your skin. It boosts, builds, balances, and brightens in an accessible and approachable way.
If you're tired of the over-complicated routines with expensive treatments, and you want to scale back and start fresh with formulations of higher-end products with an under-$20 pricetag, BYOMA is for you.
The Creamy Jelly Cleanser is my main love and favorite thing from the whole line. It's packed with the Tri-Ceramide Complex, licorice root (which helps with hyperpigmentation, scarring, and calming inflammation), and green tea (an antioxidant that helps clear acne), while still being hydrating. Your skin feels squeaky-clean without that dried-out tightness. While this cleanser does have a scent, it's not overly fragranced — it reminds me of Clinique's cleansers. I've used plenty of cleansers in my day, and only a few are this good. If there's one thing you should absolutely get from this line, it's this cleanser.
Advertisement
Because I skipped the toner step of my routine, next up is the Clarifying Serum. Other than the Tri-Ceramide Complex, this serum has blue tansy (the main ingredient found in my ride-or-die product from my normal routine, Herbivore Lapis Blue Tansy Oil, which reduces redness and balances skin), PHA (a chemical exfoliant that also smooths the skin and is overall more suitable for sensitive skin), and zinc (an anti-inflammatory that clears acne-causing bacteria and regulates oil).
I used three drops of this every night and patted until it was all absorbed (and slightly sticky). I'm glad I had some sort of exfoliation going on with this routine, and it was one that worked without stripping my skin completely. My skin is normal with some dry patches, but I do get a few breakouts, acne scars, and bumpy texture on my cheek area. This cleared it up considerably. I noticed a difference after a week.
Along with three drops from the Clarifying Serum, I also used three drops of the Hydrating Serum. The main ingredients are squalane (a non-comedogenic anti-inflammatory that hydrates and locks in moisture), and glycerin (which mimics the skin’s natural moisturizing factor and strengthens the moisture barrier). Ultra-lightweight, this serum is the perfect step before locking in everything with a moisturizer.
Other than the Tri-Ceramide Complex, the Rich Cream is packed with bakuchiol (the natural alternative to Retinol with all its benefits while being soothing and sensitive to the skin) and shea extract (creamy anti-inflammatory with healing, conditioning, and toning properties) that delivers intense hydration for bouncy and dewy skin.
Advertisement
Not for the light-hearted, when I first tried this cream I thought it was too heavy and strong for me — though I still needed the hydration it delivered, it was a little hard to spread. The more I used it, though, the easier my skin absorbed it. I don't know the science behind that one, all I know is that this is exactly what my skin craves as the last step of my routine now.
I'm usually not one for a morning skin-care moment, but on days when I'm putting on makeup or I'm going out somewhere (usually a rare moment, but this review caught me during New York fashion week), I used three drops of BYOMA's Brightening Serum, followed by its lighter moisturizer. The serum has niacinamide — which reduces redness and the appearance of pores and lines while hydrating — and hyaluronic acid — the most well-known moisturizing agent around to all skin-care lovers.
I can't say that I noticed a huge difference with this — since I used it less than the other BYOMA serums — but combined with the lightweight moisturizer I'll mention below, it makes for a pretty killer primer.
If you're looking for a less-heavy version of BYOMA's other moisturizer, this is it. This moisturizing gel-cream shares the same Tri-Ceramide Complex and green tea the rich face cream has, with the addition of niacinamide — which the brightening serum also has (it's double the niacinamide).
Advertisement
Just as the name suggests, this moisturizer is a gel-cream consistency with starting out as a light gel and transforming into a soft cream as the skin absorbs it. If you're oily, gel-creams are recommended for your nightly routines if a rich cream is too heavy. A beautiful, perfectly light cream to start your day off right!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.