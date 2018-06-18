This $60 Cream Blush Is Sold Out — Here's What To Buy Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If summer for you means paring down your makeup routine until it's nothing but sunscreen, tinted lip balm, and maybe some mascara, then we're going to take a wild guess and say you'll also make an exception for cream blush. Sheer, natural, and requiring nothing more than a swipe of your finger to apply, there are few things as low-maintenance as a travel-friendly pot of color.
So it makes perfect sense why so many people flock to the cream-based summer solution as soon as the temps rise. And from our very in-depth research, those same people are willing to shell out a fair chunk of change for the best ones. Take By Terry's Cellularose Blush Glacé, for example: The $60 tint, with its bouncy, marshmallow-like texture, is completely sold out.
The lightweight, long-lasting formula might be a summer beauty routine's dream come true, but it's not the only option out there that will meet your seasonal needs (and your high standards). And since it's currently out of stock on Net-a-Porter, we figured it might help to offer some alternatives that also meet the mark, ahead...