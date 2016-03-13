You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
As someone who totes around anywhere between three and eight lip products at all times, a tinted lip balm is always in rotation. Not only are sheer lippies ideal for lazy days, but they provide great relief when matte products have sucked all the life from my lips. Turns out the rest of the country is enamored with tinted balms, too — Terry's Baume de Rose in Coral Stellar is one of Bluemercury's best-selling products.
Not only does this tub of balm smell like a bouquet of roses, but it is packed with lip-loving ingredients like rose essential wax and shea butter. And as we roll into spring and summer, no wonder the coral shade (which just launched in February) is flying off Bluemercury's shelves. But for those of you who can't get your hands on By Terry's offering (or don't want to fork out $56 for it), we've gathered five other coral lip balms that look just as lovely on the lips.
