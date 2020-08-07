How To Buy A Custom Engagement Ring Online

Narrow down preferences

As you’re setting the budget, take note of the diamond shapes and settings that you like. “To narrow down your preferences, it helps to get inspiration,” says Landau. “We always love it when clients have example diamonds and designs they love! We recommend saving a folder of your favorite rings on Instagram or Pinterest. Have them ready for your initial consultation, so we can get a sense of your preferences.” If you’re not sure what styles you’re leaning toward, according to Landau, it’s equally helpful to note the things that you don’t like, so that the jeweler can start by steering away from those.



While it’s not necessary, learning the terminology, like the 4Cs, diamond shapes, and setting names, while browsing can be useful in further refining the search online or talking to a consultant. "As you are looking for examples, I always recommend that you read the description. Doing so can help you become familiar with aspects of your ring you want, like the cut, metal, setting, pavé, and more,” says Landau.