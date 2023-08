The catwalks of New York Fashion declared businesscore would be the trend of fall 2023 , and with only a few weeks away till autumn, we're here to act on it. Bussiness-core also just happens to be the perfect grown-up way to scratch your back-to-school shopping itch. As you look towards the season ahead, upgrade your workwear with a fresh pair of trousers , layerable knits, and polished blazers that put a trending twist on officewear. Business-core buys for fall also expand to tote bags , and we have all the investment pieces you could want from trendy brands like Polène and Isabel Marant that you'll proudly carry from the office to happy hour.