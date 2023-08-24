ADVERTISEMENT
Fall Trends
Our Favorite Ways To Style Fall 2023’s Business-Core Trend

Vivien Lee
Last Updated August 24, 2023, 9:01 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie.
The catwalks of New York Fashion declared businesscore would be the trend of fall 2023, and with only a few weeks away till autumn, we're here to act on it. Bussiness-core also just happens to be the perfect grown-up way to scratch your back-to-school shopping itch. As you look towards the season ahead, upgrade your workwear with a fresh pair of trousers, layerable knits, and polished blazers that put a trending twist on officewear. Business-core buys for fall also expand to tote bags, and we have all the investment pieces you could want from trendy brands like Polène and Isabel Marant that you'll proudly carry from the office to happy hour.
Whether you're a corporate girlie on a mission to upgrade your work attire collection or simply want to be classy and pair a statement blazer or tote with your everyday jeans, scroll ahead for the best professional business clothes for fall. Heading into the new season, you'll be looking poised and ready to tackle any obstacle with your new uniform. It's time to finesse the business-core trend before it officially hits the streets. 
Sophisticated Blazers

Good American
Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer
$165.00
Good American
Everyone has their go-to black blazers, but this fall is the perfect chance to push the envelope with this classic piece with modern cropped styles or fresh details. There are glossy sculpted blazers, double-breasted kinds, and checkered ones. To give it more of a laid-back preppy vibe, roll or clip back the sleeves for a more relaxed silhouette.
Maeve
Roll-sleeve Blazer
$148.00
Anthropologie
Ganni
Drapey Melange Cropped Blazer
$395.00
Neiman Marcus
AQUA
Tweed Cropped Houndstooth Blazer
$118.00
Bloomingdale's
Karen Millen
Compact Essential Tailored Double Breasted...
$183.60$204.00
KAREN MILLEN

Layerable Sweaters

PACT
Classic Fine Knit Polo Sweater
$98.00
PACT
Sweater weather's right around the corner, and while we adore our chunky oversized knits, we're focusing our picks on layerable pieces for the office. We have the sweaters that'll allow you to evoke that chic Parisian look by draping blazers over turtlenecks or pairing posh knitted polo sweaters with trench coats
J.Crew
Cropped Puff-sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
$89.99$118.00
J.Crew
Uniqlo
3d Knit Wide Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
$49.90
Uniqlo
Sandro
Knitted Polo Sweater
$167.96$280.00
Sandro

Elevated Button-Front Shirts & Blouses

Zara
Poplin Wrap Shirt
$49.90
Zara
Button-front shirts have evolved from stuffy, stiff styles to more relaxed, glossy variations like washable silk designs. These timeless shirts can be fashioned into numerous outfits and occasions, whether your work's vibe is more business casual or corporate.
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Blouse
$69.90
Quince
Universal Standard
Crepe Jersey Long Sleeve Tess Blouse
$138.00
Universal Standard
Reformation
Sky Relaxed Silk Top
$74.00$148.00
Reformation

Polished Pencil Skirts

Mango
Pencil Belt Skirt
$79.99
Mango
Pencil skirts dominated the runway during Paris Fashion Week, and while we fell for high-fashion brands like Dior and Saint Laurent's luxe designs, we've also compiled a list of more affordable takes on the sleek silhouette.
Eloquii
Faux Leather Column Midi Skirt
$53.97$89.95
Eloquii
Boden
Utility Pocket Midi Skirt
$102.00$120.00
Boden
Staud
Guinevere Skirt In Black
$263.00
Staud

New Work Trousers

Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Pant
$118.00
Madewell
As you begin to pull out your old fall work pants from the back of your closet, consider adding a new pair or two to your lineup. There are one-tone wide-leg and tailored designs for the minimalists and preppy houndstooth and pinstripe prints for those looking for a subtle statement piece.
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant
$228.00
Revolve
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant
$76.50$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lane Bryant
Pleated Trouser Pant
$62.96$89.95
Lane Bryant

Business Totes

Sézane
Gabin Bag
$450.00
Sézane
Long gone are the boring work bags that you only use for their practicality. Invest in a fashionable, versatile work tote that you can wear to the office and still use on off-duty days. There are chic totes from trendy brands like Sézane, Isabel Marant, and Polène, as well as from reader favorite ones like Lululemon and Everlane.
Isabel Marant
Yenky Logo Tote Bag
$250.00
Isabel Marant
Polène
Cyme
$430.00
Polène
Lululemon
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 2l
$98.00
Lululemon
Everlane
The Italian Leather Studio Bag
$250.00
Everlane
