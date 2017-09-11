5 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Drugstore Blush

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
This month, after over three decades of dominating the lip balm market, Burt's Bees finally released its first full makeup line. The best way to describe the collection is "natural," not just in the brand's dedication to omitting harmful chemicals, but in the finishes and tones of the products themselves. The brand's new line won't help you master glam makeup, or give you a highlight that'll blind your neighbors, and the lipstick sure as hell won't stay on for 14-hours straight. What they will do, however, is provide an affordable way to master no-makeup makeup with an easy-to-wear collection of flattering (and more natural) products.
In the short time the collection of foundations, eyeshadows, mascaras, and blushes have been available for purchase, a number of items have sold out at Ulta Beauty. Namely, two out of the three shades of the brand's matte blushes — and we can see why. The shimmer-free mineral powders deposit just the right amount of color to brighten the complexion without overpowering the rest of your makeup. We're partial to the shade Bare Peach, which works with any color you wish to wear on your lips or eyes.
