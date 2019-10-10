We might be on the middle of fall, but some of the current nail polish trends are unseasonably sparkly and bright. But along with the pearlescent Champagne, bronze gold, and pumpkin-esque shades sweeping Instagram right now, there's one classic fall shade the pros say is back with a vengeance for fall 2019: red-wine burgundy.
The shade goes by many names — oxblood, wine, burgundy — but we're most partial to its French pronunciation: rouge noir. In translation, it simple means dark red, and most polishes include blended purple or black undertones to give the tone its vampy vibe. Scroll ahead to find the perfect burgundies, that have been conveniently bottled up with a brush attachment.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.